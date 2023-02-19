AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) & Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Head to Head Survey

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) 13.79% 12.80% 6.32% AstraZeneca N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

16.4% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and AstraZeneca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) $1.86 billion 3.60 $261.62 million $0.86 26.41 AstraZeneca $44.35 billion 4.82 $3.32 billion $1.07 64.46

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and AstraZeneca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33 AstraZeneca 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases. The Specialty Care segment specializes in the treatment of genetic and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. These pharmaceutical products are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

