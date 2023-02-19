ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.33% and a negative net margin of 25.89%.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.