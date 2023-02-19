ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.33% and a negative net margin of 25.89%.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

