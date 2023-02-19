Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Holdings Trimmed by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC cut its holdings in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 2,064.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of AURA opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $24.83.

In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 1,250,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aura Biosciences news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,354,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,264,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,660 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

