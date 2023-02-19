Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) PT Set at C$15.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

ORA stock opened at C$10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.99. Aura Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Insider Activity

About Aura Minerals

In other Aura Minerals news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,136,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,648,008.50. Insiders have acquired 500,000 shares of company stock worth $3,884,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.