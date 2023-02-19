Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $6.22 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.22 billion and approximately $251.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $19.74 or 0.00080419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001712 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.