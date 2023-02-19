Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

