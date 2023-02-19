Aviva PLC Acquires 2,284 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $32,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 132.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.73.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

