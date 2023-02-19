Aviva PLC Acquires 26,314 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $238.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.83.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

