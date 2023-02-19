Aviva PLC Acquires 77,182 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $26,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 57.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $9,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

CNI stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.11. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

