Aviva PLC Buys 72,187 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,187 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $33,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $109.23. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.