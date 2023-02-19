Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,569 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Baidu worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.42. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $170.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

