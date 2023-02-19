Aviva PLC Has $28.66 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,049 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stellantis worth $28,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Stellantis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Up 2.1 %

Stellantis stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

