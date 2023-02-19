Aviva PLC Has $30.14 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,596 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.15% of Entergy worth $30,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Entergy Trading Up 1.1 %

ETR opened at $109.43 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.41%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

