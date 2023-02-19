Aviva PLC Has $36.31 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $36,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

