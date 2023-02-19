Aviva PLC Has $37.67 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $37,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 54.4% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Cigna by 26.3% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cigna by 2,110.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 442 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $2,407,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $301.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.91. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $218.52 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

