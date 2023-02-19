Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.17% of Ventas worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

