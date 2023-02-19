Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $31,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after buying an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,160,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APD opened at $279.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

