Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77,145 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $155,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $226,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 123,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,563 shares of company stock worth $9,482,608. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $165.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.80. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

