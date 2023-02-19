Axa S.A. Has $129.90 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 61,834 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.20% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $129,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $244.52 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.75 and a 200-day moving average of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

