Axa S.A. Purchases 484,026 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,026 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $82,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $283.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $46.53.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

