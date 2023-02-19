Axa S.A. Purchases 49,348 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 607,122 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,348 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $89,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.35%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

