Axa S.A. Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Axa S.A. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,958 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $89,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $100.01. 18,121,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,234,654. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a PE ratio of 250.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

