Axa S.A. Sells 181,725 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 181,725 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $77,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $212.75 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.