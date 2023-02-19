Axa S.A. Sells 205,343 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205,343 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.42% of Cadence Design Systems worth $188,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 138,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,944,000 after purchasing an additional 158,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,293 shares of company stock worth $28,707,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $202.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

