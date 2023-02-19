Axa S.A. Sells 34,753 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,753 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $98,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

