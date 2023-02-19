Axie Infinity Price Tops $10.86 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $109.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $10.86 or 0.00044216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.9089048 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $89,282,232.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

