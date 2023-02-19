Baader Bank Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of EVD stock opened at €63.80 ($68.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 52-week high of €70.20 ($75.48). The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 47.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is €62.91 and its 200 day moving average is €55.91.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

