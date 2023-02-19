Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $62.41 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $3.29 or 0.00013240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00426124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,001.35 or 0.28227197 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,970,438 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.