Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,492,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262,446 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $105,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $283.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

