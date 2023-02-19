Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 186,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,975,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 689,576 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.63. Baozun has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baozun will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

