Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BARC. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.18) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.03) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 239 ($2.90).

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.35 ($2.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 559.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.35.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($219,744.09).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

