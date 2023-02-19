Barclays Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $70.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,776,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Elastic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 877,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elastic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after acquiring an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $40,308,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.