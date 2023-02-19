Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Barnes Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Barnes Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Barnes Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.