Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $460.38 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $460.38 million and approximately $29.54 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Basic Attention Token
Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,096,771 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
