Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $155.74 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.56 or 0.06854029 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00081053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00029920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00058245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

