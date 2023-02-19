Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $461.37

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 461.37 ($5.60) and traded as high as GBX 619.95 ($7.53). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.22), with a volume of 24,499 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 461.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.24. The firm has a market cap of £56.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,352.27.

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

