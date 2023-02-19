Biconomy Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $224.55 million and $74.40 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,902,110 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

