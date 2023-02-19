Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

BCYC opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The stock has a market cap of $738.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.72. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

