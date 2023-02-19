Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $278.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.75.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.54.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

