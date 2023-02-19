Bitcoin SV Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $42.34 or 0.00172565 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $815.65 million and $44.67 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,533.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00554901 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00051980 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000806 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
