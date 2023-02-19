Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

BLKB stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

