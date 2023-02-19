Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85 to $0.90 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 90.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.