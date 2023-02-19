BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Purchased by Towle & Co

Towle & Co increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in BlueLinx by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.49. 97,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,452. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $818.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

