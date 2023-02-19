Blur (BLUR) 1-Day Volume Hits $622.09 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00005155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded down 77.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $104.16 million and approximately $622.09 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 386,237,309.7412481 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 1.36891882 USD and is up 24.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $715,323,653.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

