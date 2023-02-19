Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BHFAM stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

