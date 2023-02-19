Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BHFAM stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
