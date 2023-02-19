Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $667.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $595.59 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $248.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.