Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price at $16.89

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $297.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Utpal Koppikar bought 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 173.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,369 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 999,330 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 710,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,356.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 353,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

