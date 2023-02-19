Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,071,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 203,590 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $90,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,333,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services Stock Down 0.5 %

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

Shares of KAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 560,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,253. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

