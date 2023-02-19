Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459,158 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.65% of Main Street Capital worth $42,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 389,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,547. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

