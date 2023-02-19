Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,839 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 2.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $174,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,534. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

